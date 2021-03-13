STM wins fourth straight state title with 60-39 win over University High

The seniors of the Cougars basketball team have gone all four years at St. Thomas More ending the season hoisting a state championship trophy.

Saturday’s 60-39 win for STM over University High earns the Cougars their fourth straight Division II state title.

“It’s surreal man,” Cougars senior guard Jaden Shelvin says. “People can only dream of just winning one state championship. We went ahead and won four, but as that comes with the determination, going hard every day in practice. We’re a talented group but we have to still work hard and do the little things like all the fundamental things out there.”

“We prophesied it coming into our freshman year,” Cougars senior guard Carter Domingue says. “We went 36-0 in freshman league. Jaden came back and we won the state championship that year. Me and Jaden were talking to each other and we were like dude we could win four in a row. We’re here man. Like Jaden said, it’s surreal.”

“Carter and Jaden, they’re basketball kids,” Cougars senior forward Jack Bech says. “They’re both gonna go play D1 ball. They’re both gonna go ball at the next level, but I was just coming out here to have fun, so to be able to win me three and them four, it’s pretty cool just topping this off with football. Ending our year with two state championships back to back. It was pretty fun.”

“There’s hardly no denying it’s been a great run for us,” Cougars head coach Danny Broussard says. “It’s been a special group of guys. I knew four years ago that we’d be good, but for me to tell you we could win four state championships that was a little far-stretched. Like I said, we took all challenges on. This team will go down, like I said, as one of the best in the history of Louisiana basketball if I’m totally honest with you.”

The four-peat puts the Cougars in pretty special company.

They are only the fifth program in the history of Louisiana high school basketball to win four straight.