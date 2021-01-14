STM earns 11th straight win with 79-55 win over Notre Dame

The St. Thomas More Cougars beat the Notre Dame Pioneers on Thursday night 79-55.

Carter Domingue led all scorers with 25 points, and Jaden Shelvin brought in 16 points.

For the Pios, Parker McNees was the leading scorer with 21 points.

