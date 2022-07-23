LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Robichaux center is the host for the Southern Association Boxing Championship tournament.

The two day event features competitors from ages 8 to 38.

Organizer Shelton Leblanc has been putting on boxing events for decades.

He says this one is the first of his organizations kind.

All of our local kids, a lot of them have nationals every year, but a lot of our local kids can’t afford to go. because most of the time it’s during school or if it’s in the summer time it’s out of state. Like we had one in Kansas City, Wichita, Kansas and that’s a whole week. you think, that’s a whole week of traveling, room and board, the whole thing and parents can’t afford it. So I did something of that kind here where its local for all our kids”, Leblanc explains.