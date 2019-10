We will provide updates as they become available.

Opelousas Catholic has moved its game date to Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 7 p.m. inside Donald Gardner Stadium.

UL Men’s Basketball Tip-off Classic Golf Tourney posted until spring 2020. The second-annual Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Tip-Off Classic, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25, at the Wetlands Golf Course, has been postponed due to the forecast of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Lafayette area.