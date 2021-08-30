Several local HS football teams looking for new week 1 opponents after Hurricane Ida

LAFAYETTE – High school football has been affected by Hurricane Ida, as a host of teams across the area are having to alter their schedules.

St. Thomas More, Ascension Episcopal and Highland Baptist had teams from the affected areas of Ida as their first-week opponents.

Brother Martin of New Orleans was the first opponent for the Cougars. They are searching for a new opponent.

Matt Desormeaux and his Big Blue Gators were set to travel to South Lafourche. They will continue to practice for whatever opponent they might end up playing.

And Rick Hutson’s Highland Baptist squad was headed to Houma to face Houma Christian. Coach Hutson says that there are a couple of teams that might fit into a week one schedule.