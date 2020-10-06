Several local high school football games moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Delta

On top of monitoring COVID-19, high schools are now having to monitor Hurricane Delta.

Several local football teams have moved their games up to Thursday in anticipation of Delta coming through on Friday.

So far, KLFY has confirmed the following games will be played on Thursday instead of Friday:

Carencro at Southside

Sulphur at Acadiana

Lafayette at Comeaux

Teurlings Catholic at Notre Dame

Franklin at Loreauville

These games are still planning on 7 p.m. kickoffs.

Several other coaches are monitoring the storm and will make decisions in the next couple of days.

We will continue to update this list as we are notified.