The Scott Fire Department is hosting the 1st golf tournament to benefit the men and women who battle fires throughout Acadiana.

It’s going to be on May 14th at the Wetlands, and if you would like to participate you can visit scottfd.com or call 337-344-4717

And if you’re up to it, you can shoot a golf ball out of an air cannon and/or carry a 170lbs dummy as far as you can for 20 seconds, and tee off from there.