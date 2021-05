And finally tonight…

Eat your heart out Steph Curry, in this 8th grade middle school game between Acadia Parish rivals, Curry would have been proud.

Rayne Catholic in orange taking on St. Michael’s in blue.

Let’s set the scene: Eight seconds left in the 1st half, and RCE’s Huntson Hebert gets the rebound, and turns a heaves the ball the length of the court.

Lots of traffic in the lane, no problem! Hebert sinks the 3, and gets mauled by his teammates.

RCE won the game over St. Michael’s 39-16.