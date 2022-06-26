SCOTT, La. (KLFY) -The Acadiana Amateur Baseball League held its title game today.
The White Sox took on the Rays at Acadiana High.
In the top of the first inning, evan deshotels gets a base hit for the first RBI of the game.
White sox pitcher Ben Leblanc was in a jam, and gets out of it with a swinging strikeout.
Bottom of the inning, Gabe Lachey gets a base hit through the middle.
It would be for naught as the Sox would be held off the score board.
The Rays would win 12-1.
Rays pitcher former Cajun pitcher Austin Bradford would get the complete game victory.