SCOTT, La. (KLFY) -The Acadiana Amateur Baseball League held its title game today.

The White Sox took on the Rays at Acadiana High.

In the top of the first inning, evan deshotels gets a base hit for the first RBI of the game.

White sox pitcher Ben Leblanc was in a jam, and gets out of it with a swinging strikeout.

Bottom of the inning, Gabe Lachey gets a base hit through the middle.

It would be for naught as the Sox would be held off the score board.

The Rays would win 12-1.

Rays pitcher former Cajun pitcher Austin Bradford would get the complete game victory.