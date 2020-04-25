Public golf courses re-opening on Saturday

After six weeks of being closed, the public golf courses in Lafayette will be ready and available to enjoy starting Saturday morning.

Those public courses include The Wetlands, Les Vieux Chenes Golf Course, and the Hebert Municipal Golf Course.

Todd Robertson, the PGA professional at Les Vieux Chenes, knows how excited golfers will be to return to the green.

“Just get back to some sense of, like everybody else with their particular jobs, some sense of normalcy,” Robertson says. “Fortunately, I like my job. I go there everyday and look to do something good and make everybody else’s day better. We hadn’t had that for seven weeks. I can only watch so many movies or go fishing, or whatever it may be. It’s time. We’ve been ready. We’ve been ready.”

There will be some changes to the course rules to continue to ensure the health and safety of the golfers.

There will be only one person per golf cart as opposed to two people. No rental golf clubs will be available. Water coolers, ball washers, and bunker rakes will be eliminated.

“It’s gonna be something different, but I think it’s something the golfers are willing to accept,” Robertson says. “If we would’ve thrown this on them just because they might be not so down with that. I think the way everything is going on in the world the last 6 or 7 weeks, everybody is very accepting of it.”

Robertson says the courses are in peak condition for all the golfers that will take advantage this weekend.