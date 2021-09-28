Prep Volleyball: Notre Dame upsets Teurlings 3-1 to beat Lady Rebels

One of the best high school volleyball programs in the country Teurlings taking on Notre Dame, Tuesday night in Crowley.

Teurlings Head Coach Terry Hebert, known for his highly successful program at Teurlings, winners of 9 straight state championship.

Both teams tied at one set a piece in the 3rd set. Notre Dame up 24-22, and this is set point with a perfect serve that the Rebels have trouble getting back across the net.

Pios take a two sets to one lead.

In the 4th set, on match point, the Lady Pios get some great defense as the dig creates opportunity for Notre Dame. The strong spike forces Teurlings out of position, and the Rebels can’t get it back over the net.

That means, Notre Dame wins in 4 sets, and takes the match 3-to-1!