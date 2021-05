The Division III State Championship is set. #1 Notre Dame faces #2 St. Charles!

The Pios beat St. Thomas Aquinas 3-2 in 8 innings. Luke Hoffpauir took one for the team with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 8th. Parker Seilhan walked in, and ND won 3-2.

No. 2 seed St. Charles Catholic shutout No. 3 Lafayette Christian, winning 3-nothing. The Comets have now won 15 straight games, and will meet the Pios Friday at 6 for the State Championship!