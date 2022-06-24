A.A. Comeaux Park in Abbeville is the site of the Regional round of the PONY baseball tournaments.

From Pinto to Pony, area teams from across Acadiana work for a trip to the Super Regionals, and if they are strong enough, a journey to the World Series.

Friday, semi-final action between Rayne, the team that finished 2nd in the World, a year ago! Taking on the Loreauville Tigers. Two players from that team remain for Rayne.

Rayne jumped out to a 4-nothing lead when Harrison Faust hit a run scoring double in the 1st inning, that scored Logan Gautreaux.

But, in the 4th, it was Luke Taylor’s shot down the 3rd baseline that extended the Rayne lead. On that hit, Faust and Lee Michael Guidry both scored. Rayne went up 8-2.

Loreauville showed a lot of grit, battling back in the final inning, but, falling just a bit short.

Rayne held on to win 11-9, in a tight one, advancing to the semi-finals on Sunday.