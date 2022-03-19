BROUSSARD, La – For a second consecutive year, Peter Uihlein enters the final round of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS in position to win, as he took the outright 54-hole lead at 13-under par with a 4-under 67 Saturday afternoon at Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club.
Uihlein, one of five 18-hole co-leaders earlier this week, carded six birdies and two bogeys in the penultimate group of the third round, taking a one-stroke lead over first-year member and PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 graduate Trevor Werbylo, as well as a three-stroke lead over a trio of players at 10-under par. This marks the third time Uihlein carries a lead into the final round of a Korn Ferry Tour event, and the first since last April’s 2021 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute, where he earned his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory.
A native of New Bedford, Massachusetts and resident of Jupiter, Florida, Uihlein tallied three birdies and a bogey on each side Saturday. The birdies came at Nos. 2, 5, 8, 12, 13, and 15, while his bogeys came at the par-5 seventh and par-3 11th, meaning Uihlein played the final seven holes at 3-under par.
“It’s the third day in a row we have a different wind, so you feel like you’re playing a different golf course for three straight days,” Uihlein said. “I gave myself a lot of chances. I feel like I’ve been playing good, I just haven’t had the results to show it, or the scores. This is how I feel like I’ve been playing lately and it’s nice to see it pay off a little bit.”
Last year, Uihlein entered the final round of this event solo second, two strokes behind Roberto Díaz. Uihlein fell four strokes behind early in the round, but made two eagles and a chip-in birdie as part of a furious rally which pulled him even with Díaz after the par-4 14th. Uihlein three-putted No. 17 for bogey and drove into the penalty area and settled for par at No. 18, while Díaz parred in for the victory.
“It’s just a fun golf course,” Uihlein said of his success at Le Triomphe. “It’s not a golf course you’re going to go shoot 8-under, 9-under. It’s not target golf. You’ve got to be creative. When the wind blows and it’s bouncy, it’s tricky. There are some holes that we don’t even really try to hit the fairway on, we’re just trying to blast it to a section and give ourselves better angles.”
The runner-up finish, followed by a victory in Las Vegas roughly a month later and a T2 in August, propelled Uihlein to the precipice of a PGA TOUR card via the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List. Although Uihlein came up short and finished just outside The 25 (28th to be precise), he earned a TOUR card for the 2021-22 season via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Nine of Uihlein’s 11 starts this season have come on the PGA TOUR. The Oklahoma State University alum has made four cuts, with his best finish being a T34 last October at the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In his lone Korn Ferry Tour start prior to this week, Uihlein entered the final round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic in T6 position, but finished T17 after an even-par 71.
“I’m going to go and try to shoot the low round of the day tomorrow,” Uihlein said. “I think that’s kind of the mentality you’ve got to have. I don’t know what that’s going to be, but I’ll be able to see in the morning when I wake up. But my mindset’s to try and shoot the low round of the day tomorrow.”
Final-round pairings will run from 7:20 a.m. through 1:20 p.m. local time off the first tee.
Third-Round Notes
- The 36-hole cut was made at 2-under par with 75 players making the cut
- Through the first five events of the Korn Ferry Tour season, no player who has led or co-led after 18, 36, or 54 holes has gone on to win
- Peter Uihlein (1st / -13) carries a lead into the final round of a Korn Ferry Tour event for the third time in his 31st career start
- 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic – finished T20
- 2021 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute – Won
- Trevor Werbylo (2nd / -12), who shot the low round of the week Friday with a 7-under 64, had never been higher than T11 after 54 holes of a Korn Ferry Tour event; he is making his sixth career start this week and has fully exempt status from winning the 2021 PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit
- Werbylo was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, where he attended the University of Arizona and earned a 2019-20 All-America Third Team selection
- Werbylo earned 2021 PGA TOUR Canada status as the No. 9 player in the inaugural PGA TOUR University Class of 2021; he lost in a playoff in his first professional start and won his fifth start on PGA TOUR Canada en route to winning the Order of Merit
- Werbylo holed a 9-iron from 164 yards at the 511-yard par-4 14th for the only eagle there this week
- José de Jesús Rodríguez (T3 / -10) sits T3 after 54 holes of a Korn Ferry Tour event for the third time since the start of the 2020-21 season
- 2020 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay – T2 (finished T4)
- 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper – T2 (finished 2nd)
- Mark Hubbard (T3 / -10), a 2019 Korn Ferry Tour graduate, is seeking a second career Korn Ferry Tour victory; he previously won the 2019 LECOM Suncoast Classic
- Hubbard primarily plays on the PGA TOUR out of the “Nos. 126-150 in the 2020-21 FedExCup Standings” category
- Shad Tuten (T3 / -10), making his 46th career Korn Ferry Tour start, establishes a career-high 54-hole position; his previous career high was T4 at the 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club last March
- Luis Gagne (6th / -9), a Louisiana State University alum, had not been higher than T32 after 54 holes in any of his previous five career Korn Ferry Tour starts
- Gagne earned guaranteed starts for the first eight events of the 2022 season with a T19 at Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
- Fellow LSU alums Ben Taylor (T13 / -7) and Brandon Pierce (T47 / -3) are also angling for top-25s
- Jake McCrory (T54 / -2) was the only Monday qualifier to make the 36-hole cut
- 2010 champion Fabián Gómez (T23 / -6) and 2018 champion Julián Etulain (T54 / -2) both made the 36-hole cut
- The Chitimacha Louisiana Open is the sixth of 23 regular season events on the 26-event 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule; the first set of 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded at the regular season finale, the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna (August 11-14), and an additional 25 TOUR cards will be awarded following the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which conclude with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (September 1-4)
- This week’s purse is $750,000, with $135,000 going to the champion; the champion will also receive 500 Korn Ferry Tour points
- All 2022 Korn Ferry Tour regular season events feature a minimum purse of $750,000, a 25 percent increase from last season, and will boast minimum purses of $1 million in 2023 for a total increase of 66.7 percent from 2021 to 2022