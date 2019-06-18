Pelicans sign head coach Alvin Gentry to contract extension

The New Orleans Pelicans exercised its team option on Head Coach Alvin Gentry’s contract for the 2020-21 season, it was announced today by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.

“We couldn’t be happier to extend our relationship with Alvin,” said Griffin. “He is exactly the right coach at the right time for this franchise. As I have mentioned several times previously, the shared vision we have for the future of Pelicans basketball both on and off the floor will enable us to build a roster that fits both culturally and tactically. Perhaps more importantly, the relationship we have built over our many years together will enable us to challenge, empower and further one another and our franchise.”

Since taking over as the team’s head coach in 2015, Gentry has amassed a record of 145-183 (.442) in New Orleans, including a trip to the Western Conference Semifinals in 2018, and holds a career record of 480-553 (.465) in 16 seasons with Miami, Detroit, the L.A. Clippers, Phoenix and New Orleans. Gentry is one of just six active coaches to have coached in at least 1,000 regular season games and one of eight active coaches with at least 450 career victories.

(Press Release Provided by the New Orleans Pelicans)

