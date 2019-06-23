Pelicans No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson calls New Orleans "home"

NEW ORLEANS - The former Duke standout did not waste any time getting involved in the community. Williamson was at a playground dedication on Saturday along with head coach Alvin Gentry, executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin, and team owner Gayle Benson.

The Pelicans staff was beaming to show off it's prized top pick as a result of a successful offseason of trades and draft lottery luck.

Williamson was also beaming as he told reporters about the easy transition to the "Big Easy."