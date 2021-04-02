Notre Dame High Softball takes over national single season HR record

The Lady Pios of Notre Dame High School set a couple of lofy goals at the start of this season. The first of which was, win the State Championship. An obtainable objective given the talent on Coach Dale Serie 2021 squad.

Maci Bergeron leads the nation in homers, with 26, and is headed to LSU next season. At first base, Abigail Savoy is also headed to Baton Rouge to play for the Tigers, and is dominating at the plate.

On her final at bat of the game vs. Erath on Wednesday afternoon in Crowley, the Pio Senior hit a towering shot to centerfield. The blast sent Notre Dame off with another win, finishing off Erath 17-0, and now 23-5 on the year.

At the start of the game Notre Dame needed three homers to surpass Canyon High School, who set the record of 82 back in 2017.

The Lady Pios got homers from Senior Maci Bergeron in the first inning, then Corine Poncho tied the single season team home run record with a shot to left centerfield. That was number 82.

And in the final at bat of the game, Abigail Savoy blasted a pitch over the centerfield wall, for a 3 run shot and a walk-off, run rule winner.

Notre Dame now holds the national single season record for home runs, with 83.

Abigail says she will always remember this at bat. “It’s an unbelievable feeling! I have had a lot of at bats in my softball life, but this one will be one of the most memorable.”

Notre Dame Coach Dale Serie says, the girls set out with their accomplishments early this season, and is proud of the way they followed through with them. “I’m just so happy for these girls. They set lofty goals, and accomplished them.

There is still more to accomplish this season, Maci, Abigail and Corine all say they want to extend this streak as far as they can, and of course, finish the season with a State Championship