Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship tees off at Koasati Pines

Notah Begay played college golf at Stanford and then had a successful career on the PGA tour.

His goal now is to help grow the game that gave him so much.

“Forty-five different states are represented here,” Begay III says. “Coushatta Tribe and the Coushatta Resort are being showcased to players and parents across the country, which has been a huge benefit to the local community.”

This is the first Notah Begay III, Junior Golf National Championship. Over 150 golfers between the ages of 10-18 are vying for a title. Begay says the impact of this event hopefully will last a lifetime.

“This is a place where you are going to be able to see the golfers before they become the Dustin Johnson’s of the world and win the Masters and put on that green jacket,” Begay III says.

The two day event concludes on Tuesday and wraps up with numerous champions in various age divisions.