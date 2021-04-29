Northside Christian, Notre Dame advance to state title games

SULPHUR, La – A great day for our Crowley area teams as both Notre Dame and Northside Christian, both number one seeds, advanced to the state title games in their divisions.

And for both teams, being on this stage is familiar territory.

Northside Christian last won it all in 2018. And after last season was taken away due to COVID following a solid start, the Warriors were determined to get back to the final this year.

“That gave us a lot of momentum to get back to where we were,” co-head coach Ryan Hanagriff says. “Always a goal to be there, and we’re excited.”

“Just the group of girls that we have this year, it’s just a bunch of great athletes that love to be around each other,” senior catcher Makenzie Droddy says. “We have a bunch of chemistry. It’s been a fun ride.”

For Notre Dame, the Pios took home the title back in 2019.

Dale Serie’s squad broke the national record for most home runs in a single season this year, and added to that Thursday in a run-rule win over St. Charles.

“I think run-ruling is just something we do,” junior pitcher Maci Bergeron says. “I mean we’ve done it all season, so that’s what we expected to do coming into this game.”

“Our girls are loose,” head coach Dale Serie says. “They were loose. They were dancing on the bus. They feel good. And they know they belong here. We know that if we’re gonna lose, they’re gonna have to take it from us. They were excited. We’re an experienced group. We’re young. We have seven girls that started in these types of games last time we were here. They know what needs to get done.”

Northside Christian will play Claiborne Christian in the championship game. Notre Dame will face Holy Savior Menard.