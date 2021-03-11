No. 11 St. Martinville falls to top-ranked Madison Prep in Class 3A state title game

The No. 11 St. Martinville Tigers battled through the postseason to earn a spot in the Class 3A state championship game.

The Tigers faced No. 1 Madison Prep out of Baton Rouge on Thursday night in Lake Charles at the Burton Coliseum.

St. Martinville led 36-35 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Madison Prep pulled away to win 52-47.

“I’m really glad for the seniors that they got to get here,” Tigers head coach Ihmaru Jones says. “They promised me when they were in the sixth grade that they would get here. They did. I’m proud of them. I’m happy for our younger guys to get to experience this so maybe it might light a fire for them to get back here before they graduate.”

“Been dreaming of this since we were small,” Tigers senior guard Jalen Mitchell says. “To be here, it’s unreal.”

“It felt great,” Tigers senior guard Da’tayvious Gabriel says. “Like Coach Jones said we talked about it since sixth grade. We made it come true. Nobody really believed in us. Everybody thought we weren’t gonna make it this far. We proved them wrong.”