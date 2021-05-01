No. 1 seeds Notre Dame, Northside Christian win state titles

SULPHUR, La – There are two new state champions in Crowley this year as both Northside Christian and Notre Dame take home titles.

The Pioneers – who broke the national record for most homers in a single season this year – didn’t need a home run to run-rule the Menard Eagles.

It was the third straight championship for Dale Serie’s squad, capping off one of the most successful seasons in Pios history with a meaningful victory.

“Dealt with some adversity this year, lost my godmother,” Serie says. “So the team was there for me. We dug deep and they played hard. They played hard for me. It was important for us, because the girls worked really hard, and they were getting the opportunity to reap some of the benefits of the hard work they did. I’m just so proud of them. So excited for them.”

“I’m just like in shock,” Pios junior third baseman Corine Poncho says. “I’m just shaking. Standing here is unbelievable. It’s been a dream.”

Poncho was voted Most Oustanding Player.

Earlier in the day, another run rule win for Northside Christian over Claiborne Christian.

After scoring 11 runs in the first inning, head coach Ryan Hanagriff says his team stayed mentally focused to finish out the game and secure the state title.

“Stay in the game mentally,” Hanagriff says. “They all know that. Stay in the game mentally. They did that. They did a great job of emotionally and mentally staying in the game. That’s half the battle.”

“We had to remember to stay calm and not get ahead of ourselves, not get too pumped and just stay in our element,” senior shortstop Kelsey Gaspard says. “Play like we know how to play.”

A very redemptive season for these teams after not getting a chance to finish the year last season due to COVID.



So the 2021 season wraps up, crowning two local teams as state champions.