Next Level Fitness offers self-defense class

LAFAYETTE - Right near Walmart on Pinhook Road, Next Level Fitness & Nutrition just opened up about a month ago.

They offer zumba and yoga classes, as well as boot camps and spin classes. Speed and strength training is also available for young athletes.

On Friday night, Next Level offered a self-defense class in hopes of teaching the community how to be better protected in everyday situations.

"Getting gas at the gas station or using ATMs, what if somebody approaches you and grabs you from behind or from the front?" Next Level Fitness instructor Sean Polidore says about the importance of learning self-defense. "Different things that happen in everyday life."