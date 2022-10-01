NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – One of the youth flag football leagues affiliated with the New Orleans Saints is in New Iberia.

It’s part of the changing attitudes through changing hearts or C.A.T.C.H. program

It’s in its inaugural year in New Iberia.

“It’s about the mentorship and how we impact young kids seeing that the teen violence has spiked up and we are losing our youth. This is a way to impact them and reach them. It’s really designed to mentor them, purposely and spiritually.’ says Bishop Darren Sophus, program director.

Pastor Albert Hill, C.E.O. of the program adds: “That’s what we are trying to do, get them to change their hearts. If we can get them to change their hearts, we can get them to change their attitudes.”