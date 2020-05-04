NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone gives back to Louisiana community

(KLFY) One of the sports stars helping to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic is Louisiana Tech legend and NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone.

The Malone family, including Karl’s son K.J. who played football at LSU, as well as dozens of helpers from the community handed out over 80,000 pounds of food to those in need in Union Parish.

It’s an opportunity Malone is grateful for.

“I can’t even tell you how the community has been,” Malone says. “This started really last Thursday. My heart’s full. It really is. It’s been a long time. I’m blessed. It’s been a long time since my heart has been this full with everybody supporting because we’re hurting. It don’t really matter with the pandemic. It don’t matter what your bank account says, what house you live in. All of us are hurting. To put out the word, man I’m proud.”