Major League Baseball and the players may be getting closer to a deal for a 2020 season.

The league looks willing to pay prorated salaries in a shortened season. This agreement would see the players earn a percentage of their full 2020 salaries based on the number of games.

The players want 114 games. Owners are looking at 50 games. They could meet in the middle and expect to play about 81 games.