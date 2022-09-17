WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY) – The town of Washington’s museum now has Memoribila from decorated track and field athletes Howard and Harvey Ware.

The twin brothers and Washington natives are co-founders of the Austin Striders Track and Field Club in Texas in 1978.

The program trains athletes from 8-18.

The Wares see the club as an opportunity to mold and train young people for success.

“We were training kids first of all about their mental attitude. How to treat people, how to treat parents. Showing them how to warm up, do drills like that. don’t come out with basketball tennis when you are trying to run track. Stuff like that. warming up properly. getting all the stuff done that you need to get done. cause if you don’t do that, the kids will never know. You have to take them from A to Z, explains Howard Ware, a recent inductee into the South Texas AAU Track and Field Hall of Fame.

The duo is also looking to expand in St. Landry Parish.

“We are planning to start an Austin Striders Track Club here number two for kids. Cause we have a lot of kids that basically don’t have a lot to do in the summer, and that’ll give them an outlet and try to get them in college you know. That’s what we do, explains Harvey Ware.