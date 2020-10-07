Many Acadiana area high school football games moving to Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of Hurricane Delta

(KLFY) As if this high school football season hasn’t been tumultuous enough, now Hurricane Delta is forcing most every high school football game for week 2 of 2020 to move dates.

It starts with four games on Wednesday night, moved from Friday:

Crowley and Northwest, Eunice and Breaux Bridge, Walker at STM, and Berwick at Rayne.

On Thursday, nearly 35 games will be moved in advance of Hurricane Delta.

Some of the notable contests include Sulphur and Acadiana, Teurlings and Notre Dame, Lafayette and Comeaux, Carencro and Southside, and Northside at St. Martinville.