Magical run for Lafayette ends with loss to Ohio at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The Lafayette Little League representing Louisiana in the Little League World Series was eliminated after suffering a 8-2 loss to Ohio on Monday night.

Ohio got on the board first in the top of the first, but Louisiana’s Cooper Hawkins responded with a groundout to score Landyn Craft. It was tied at 1 after the first.

Chance Retherford for Ohio hit a RBI double to take the lead back. They would add another run after getting walked with the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the second, Louisiana’s Sawyer Watkins scored from first base on a wild pitch to cut into the lead.

A five-run fourth inning for Ohio would prove to be the difference, as they close out the game winning 8-2.

Louisiana finishes the run as state and regional champions.