LSUE tosses pair of no-hitters in Saturday sweep of Kellogg

(LSUE Athletics) – It is estimated that the chance of a no-hitter being thrown in any game is around 0.05 percent. LSU Eunice did something that statistics would say is nearly impossible – the Bengals threw two in a single day.

No. 1 LSU Eunice (16-0) got sterling efforts from Drew Lasseigne and Jerry Couch as the Bengals notched back-to-back no-hitters in a Saturday doubleheader sweep of Kellogg CC at Bengal Stadium.

This, however, is not the first time LSU Eunice baseball has thrown consecutive no-hitters. The trio of LSUE hall of famer Kenny Plaisance, Damian Dalfrey and Blake Duhe logged three straight no-hitters in games against Spoon River during Jeff Willis’s first year on campus in 2003.

Lost in the history of the no-hitters was an outstanding offensive day as LSUE took down No. 11 Kellogg by scores of 10-0 and 18-1, both in five innings.

LSUE and Kellogg will close out their four game series tomorrow at 1:00PM. The game will be live stream on Bengals All-Access.

Game 1 vs. Kellogg CC – W, 10-0 (5 Innings)

Drew Lasseigne tossed LSUE’s first no-hitter since 2009 as the Bengals used a five-run third inning to propel to a 10-0 win over Kellogg CC in five innings. The last Bengal to toss a no-hitter was Chance Mistric against Delgado CC in April 2009.

Lasseigne worked in traffic in the second inning, hitting two batters before inducing a strike out and pop up. The freshman would work two perfect frames in the game, including striking out the side in the fourth inning.

The Central HS product finished with seven strikeouts while walking three batters and hitting three.

Kole Myers would give LSUE the lead for good in the second inning off a sacrifice fly to score Jarrett McDonald. The Bengals would explode for five runs an inning later, headlined by Peyton LeJeune’s two run double.

After a River Town sacrifice fly made it 8-0 LSUE in the fourth inning, Reed Babin’s RBI double and a Kellogg error off a Brady Hebert fly ball to left field would seal the mercy rule win.

Game 2 vs. Kellogg CC – W, 18-1 (5 Innings)

The LSUE offense exploded for a 10-run third inning and Jerry Couch tossed a second straight no-hitter to deliver an emphatic 18-1 win over Kellogg CC in five innings.

Couch retired the first ten batters he faced before a throwing error put a Bruin runner on in the fourth inning. Another error in the inning would allow Kellogg to score its only run of the day, making the score 14-1 at the time. The sophomore would go on to retire the final four batters in order after giving up the run.

Couch (W, 4-0) struck out six batters while not issuing a walk.

After a pair of runs in the first and second innings, LSUE exploded for 10 runs in the third including three home runs in the frame. Scott Jones started the scoring in the inning with a solo home run. Ayden Makarus would follow with a three-run blast, followed by a towering home run to left field by Hunter Tabb in the next at bat.

Makarus would later score two more runs in the same inning on a bases loaded double to make it 14-0 LSUE. The freshman catcher went a perfect 4-for-4 with seven RBIs, a single-game best this season.

Javier Vaz enjoyed a 3-for-3 afternoon with two RBIs and two runs scored, joining Jones, LeJeune and Tabb with multi-hit games in the Bengals’ 16-hit outing.

LSUE added four more runs in the fourth inning including another two run double by Makarus.