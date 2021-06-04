LSUE takes game two over Western Oklahoma State, forces winner-take-all game

(ENID, Ok) – Offensive firepower and solid pitching help LSU Eunice win game two of the NJCAA Division II championship series 12-3 to force a rubber match Saturday.

Pitcher Jerry Couch goes seven full innings with two strikeouts to earn his 12th win of the season.

Tied at two after two innings, the Bengals exploded with a five-run third inning to take the lead.

Brady Hebert and Peyton Lejeune each had three RBI on the night.

The winner-take-all game is slated for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in Enid, Oklahoma.