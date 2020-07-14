LSUE baseball, softball named NJCAA academic teams of the year

(LSUE ATHLETICS) – The LSU Eunice baseball and softball teams were honored by the NJCAA as an Academic Team of the Year, the organization recently announced.

Softball sported the highest team GPA on campus this year with a cumulative GPA of 3.51. The baseball team was not far behind with a 3.29 GPA. The two teams were among the 1,026 NJCAA athletic teams that received the recognition after earning at least a 3.0 team GPA or higher.

“These young people had to deal with a tremendous amount of adversity this school year and I could not be prouder of how they responded,” LSU Eunice athletic director Jeff Willis said. “We encourage our Bengals to compete in all areas of life, and they definitely won in the classroom this year.”

The softball and baseball team and individual academic success comes after one of the most successful semesters in the classroom in the athletic department’s history. The six LSUE athletic teams combined for a cumulative 3.07 GPA. The department had 17 student-athletes with a perfect 4.0 GPA, while 82 student-athletes finished with at least a 3.0 GPA.