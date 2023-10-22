ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) — These NFL players are representing Acadiana every Sunday on the gridiron.

CeeDee Lamb

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 04: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Originally from Opelousas, Lamb has been an NFL standout since coming into the league in 2020. After three monster seasons at Oklahoma in college, Lamb collected a mountain of honors. Lamb would be selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL draft and has since become their top receiver. He currently has the eleventh most receiving yards in the league seven weeks into the season.

Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) carries in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

The former Jennings High School running back was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft after four excellent years at Clemson, including a National Championship in 2018. After missing out on his first NFL season due to injury, Etienne bounced back with 1,125 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the 2022 season. Etienne trails only behind Christian McCaffery for the most rushing yards in the 2023 season so far. He has led the Jaguars to a 5-2 record with a win of the Saints in week 7.

Elijah Mitchell

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 31: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball in the fourth quarter Head coach Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field on October 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Born and raised in Erath, Mitchell played 4 season with the Cajuns before being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL draft. Mitchell had a solid rookie season, breaking the 49ers’ single-season rookie rushing record with 878 rushing yards in ten games. He missed most of the 2022 season with an MCL tear and has only appeared in three games in the 2023 season due to knee issues. The Cajun alum looks set to return to the gridiron more frequently, as he’s been reported to be heathier and Christian McCaffery being doubtful with an injury.

Amik Robertson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Amik Robertson #21 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after forcing an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

A Thibodaux High School 3-star recruit, Robertson landed at LA Tech for three years becoming a conference standout. After wrapping up an All-American junior season with the bulldogs, Robertson found a new home with the the Las Vegas Raiders. He has quickly established himself in the Raiders defense and a reliable piece of their secondary.

Al Woods

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 08: Al Woods #96 of the New York Jets reacts after the Denver Broncos were called for a safety in the first quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on October 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

An Elton, La. native, Woods has had a long career in the NFL dating back 2010. Woods has played for a hand full of teams thus far, but current calls the New York Jets home. The former LSU tiger has been one of the NFL’s most consistent players, appearing in at least twelve games in ten of his thirteen season so far. He’s managed 299 combined tackles in 159 games.

