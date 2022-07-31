LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY) – The Acadiana Zydeco Spice, of the women’s football alliance have been working out and will have tryouts for their season in April.

Mini camps are ongoing including one on August 4th at the Lafayette Christian Academy practice field

Tryouts will held on August 27th at 10 am at LCA as well.

General Manager Blair Slaughter hopes to reach out to ladies and let them know there is a competitive football league for them.

“Women’s football is not very common worldwide. A lot of women have never had the opportunity to play football. it’s considered mainly a men’s sport. and so we know for the years the WFA has been around, that women’s football is very real, very competitive, hard hitting football and we want to let other women know hey we’re here. we exist and we’re ready to work just as hard as the guys and bring another national championship back to Acadiana.,” she says.

Acadiana won the championship in 2016.

Tryouts are open to women 17 and up.

Click here and here for more information about the team.