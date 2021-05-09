Local soccer player to continue career at college in Scotland

Soccer is the most-watched sport in the world, and it’s taking one local star across the world.

Southside High School and Lafayette Houston Dynamo club soccer player Kristan Large is continuing her career at the University of St. Andrew’s – nearly 4500 miles away in St. Andrew’s Scotland.

“It’s really validating honestly,” Large says. “To get in, be able to play sports, as well as getting in academically, I felt like I reached a high point and I just used that to push myself to do better later on.”

St Andrews has an acceptance rate at just above eight percent.

But Large’s performance in the classroom and on the field secured the opportunity in Scotland.

“I put in my application, talked to the coach,” Large says. “He made some very good points as to why I should be there and just the experience I’ll be able to get. Once I applied, I waited for my acceptance and weighed my decisions between some colleges and chose there in the end.”

The goalkeeper had other offers from Division III colleges in Wisconsin and Illinois.

“I was honestly set on going to the school in Wisconsin, but once St. Andrew’s came along I was like I should really try this out,” Large says. “I think I’ll always wonder what could’ve been if I didn’t go there.”

Large has played the game of soccer since she was seven years old.

It may be a different location and jersey next year, but it’ll be the same beautiful game even thousands of miles away.

“It kind of just takes my mind off of everything that’s going on,” Large says. “I get to get away from my house and go to a place for an hour and a half at least a few times a week to clear my head, be with people who just make the game even more fun and who push me to be a better player.”

Kristan is hoping to major in biology, and plans to eventually go to med school.