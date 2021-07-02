Local Olympians receive key to city of Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La – It’s a busy time for some local Olympians who will now compete for the U.S. in Japan.

Friday, three U.S. Olympians received keys to the city for their accomplishments thus far.

Ragin’ Cajuns All-American women’s pole vaulter Morgann Leleux, along with trampoline gymnasts Nicole Ahsinger and Aliaksei Shostak were honored at City Parish Hall by Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

The trio will compete for the U.S. in Tokyo and are honored to receive this honor.

“It’s been a decade-long process for me,” Shostak says. “I actually went for the last Olympic games in 2016, but didn’t make it. I knew I had to change and get where I’m at today.”

“We are training everyday, twice a day, everyday, trying to stay a good mental space,” Ahsinger says. “I’m ready to go kill it in Tokyo.”

“If you can dream it you can do it,” Leleux says. “I’ve been living by that quote. This is my third Olympic Trials. I can honestly say that if you follow your dreams it will work out. I just want to thank New Iberia and Lafayette for all the support and love, and I’m overwhelmed with the supports and I cant thank you enough.”