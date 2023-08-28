MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A local MMA fighter picked up another win in north Louisiana.
Lafayette’s Ta’Mere Sampy collected a first-round TKO at Marksville’s Paragon Casino Saturday night. He recently won a bout in Shreveport in July.
by: Karaski Melvin
