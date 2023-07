One local combat sports gym, Flash MMA, had one of their own get into the octagon this weekend.

One of the MMA Fighters, Ta’Mere Sampy stepped into the octagon and showcased his talents in an event in Shreveport, LA.

With his quick moves and ability to use a combination of punching and timely kicks, Sampy won his match. Eventually, knocking his opponent down with a powerful right kick.

Congrats on the win, and best of luck in the future.