LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -The Lafayette Louisiana Knights Post Graduate Academy held its first practice and tryouts.

It’s designed to help student athletes with training while competing against junior college and NAIA teams.

The team is looking to fill three more roles.

“Communication on the court. We’re looking for communication off the court. we’re looking at body language.once again, we are looking at defensive stop. we’re looking to see if a player doesn’t walk down the court. We’re looking for all those things. We’re looking for that particular player that plays both ends of the court,” coach Tony Living said.

The Knights will play between 15-20 games.

The season begins in October.

More information about the team can be found here.