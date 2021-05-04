LHSAA State Golf Championships wrap up on Tuesday

CARENCRO – Dunham’s Ryan Dupuy posted a stellar eight-under-par 64 and held on at the end to take the individual crown, while Ascension Episcopal ran away with its third straight team championship Tuesday in the Division III boys’ competition of the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships.

Dupuy had eight birdies in the first 13 holes of his bogey-free round, posting a 31 on the opening back nine, and held a one-stroke lead over two-time defending champion Eli Ortego of Ascension Episcopal with five holes remaining over the 6,516-yard par-72 Farm d’Allie layout.

Both players parred the fifth, sixth and seventh holes before Ortego drew even with his sixth birdie of the day on the par-four eighth hole. However, Ortego made bogey on the closing par-four ninth hole and Dupuy got up-and-down for par to take the individual title with the low round of the day.

Dupuy’s 12-under-par 68-64—132 score was the lowest two-round total in any of the six boys’ and girls’ divisions since the state tournament moved to Lafayette six years ago.

Ortego’s Blue Gator squad had it much easier in the team chase, following its eight-under 280 from Monday’s opening round with a seven-under 281 on Tuesday. Their 561 score was 28 strokes ahead of the field, with Loyola Prep finishing second at 589, Dupuy’s Dunham squad third at 613 and Notre Dame fourth at 618.

Ortego, who finished at 67 Tuesday and won the 2019 title with a two-round 142 title, led three Ascension Episcopal players in the top five. Kale Fontenot, who had the second-lowest round Tuesday with a six-under 66, finished third at eight-under 136 while Zach Belle finished at 72-71—143 to tie for fifth with Holden Webb of Loyola. Luke Haskew of University took fourth place individually with a 69-70—139 score.

Caden Lester of Ouachita Christian survived one of the closest individual competitions in recent tournament history, and his Eagles squad rolled to an easy team win here Tuesday in the Division IV boys’ competition in the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships.

Lester birdied the finishing par-five ninth hole to post an even-par 72 and hang on for a one-stroke win over Harry West of St. Edmund, Adam Trahan of Episcopal of Acadiana, and Jace LeJeune of Hathaway. That foursome had all turned in three-over 75 scores on Monday in the opening trip around the 6,348-yard par-72 The Wetlands course to hold the first-day lead.

Lester held a one-stroke lead over Trahan and LeJeune and a two-shot lead over West coming to the final hole Tuesday. West eagled the last hole and both Trahan and LeJeune birdied, forcing Lester to birdie to finish at three-over 147 for the individual crown.

West, Trahan and LeJeune all finished at 148 to tie for second, all of them nine stroke clear of fifth-place finisher Patrick Cancienne of Ascension Catholic (79-78—157).

Ouachita Christian improved from its fifth-place finish in the last state tournament in 2019, posting the low team round of the day by 28 strokes with a 326 score following an opening 347 that gave the Eagles a one-shot lead over eventual runner-up St. Edmund and a two-shot lead over eventual third place finisher Calvary Baptist.

St. Edmund finished at 702 and Calvary Baptist at 711, while 2019 runner-up Episcopal of Acadiana finished fourth at 715.