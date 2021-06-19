Lege leads Cane Cutters to 12-4 win over Sod Squad

(YOUNGSVILLE, La) – Abbeville native Ethan Lege had a team-leading three RBI in the Cane Cutters 12-4 win over the Sod Squad Saturday night.

Carson Jones, Cajuns signee Will Veillon, Logan McLeod, and UL’s C.J. Willis each recorded one RBI in the contest.

After taking a 2-0 lead early, the Sod Squad tied it up in the third inning.

In the bottom of the frame with the bases loaded, Lege hit one to deep center field for a bases-clearing double, giving the Cane Cutters the three-run lead.

Acadiana scored five runs in the eighth inning to secure the victory.

The Cane Cutters host the Baton Rouge Rougarou this Tuesday at 7 p.m.

