LCA wins fourth straight title with 12-7 victory over St. Charles

The 5th-seed LCA Knights took on No. 2 St. Charles Catholic in the Division III state championship, and the Knights battled for a 12-7 victory over the Comets to take home their fourth consecutive state championship.

“This team without a doubt, they came and brought their brick,” Knights head coach Jacarde Carter says. “They finished this thing out strong, but the foundation was laid four years ago. Those guys didn’t have anything in sight to believe in or even a thought of a championship. They hadn’t won district or anything. They believed. They trusted the process and kept on coming.”

“Everybody just stayed focused on doing their job,” Knights wide receiver Brylan Green says. “Everybody brings their brick. Everybody brings their 111 and you get the results. We knew that if we ever bend, we don’t break.”

The Knights played without LSU signee Sage Ryan, the number one safety in America, due to a hamstring injury.

But LCA head coach Jacarde Carter credited his players for stepping up and making plays.

“Losing a guy like that, it wasn’t just one person that was gonna fill the gap,” Carter says. “It was gonna take a concerted team effort. Defense was gonna have to step up, because defense wins championships so we definitely had to step up. They stepped up to the task man. Look at these guys. They played hard. They balled out.”

LCA is only the sixth team to win 4-straight state titles back to back.