Lake Arthur wins Class 2A state title for first time since 1976

For the first time since 1976, the Lake Arthur Tigers claimed the class 2A crown with a 62-61 win over Doyle Friday night.

Lake Arthur led by 13 at halftime, but overcame a Doyle surge in the second half to win the title.

Tigers senior Katherine Leonards was the game MVP with 22 total points.

“I couldn’t be happier to play with this kind of team for my senior year,” Leonards says. “They’ve given me one heck of a ride. It was just an amazing experience.”

“Our community has been very supportive throughout the whole season through COVID,” senior forward Deonna Brister says. “Every game we would sell out to max capacity of what we can have in the gym. They were just loud, cheering for us and they brought it here. They just supported us all the way through our season.”

“Happiness for the kids and relief,” head coach Vickie Sketoe says. “We told them at halftime that Doyle was not going to go away. They’re battle-tested and we knew they were going to keep fighting and that we were going to have to play. We pulled it off. I can’t be happier for my kids.”

LCA competes for the Division 3 state title Saturday, as well as Northwest competes for the Class 3A championship.