Lafayette to host LHSAA Boys Basketball State Semifinals

LAFAYETTE, La. (lafayettetravel.com) – Lafayette will host the LHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships Semifinal Round on March 8-10 at the Cajundome.

The semifinals will consist of 12 total games in both the Select and Non-Select Divisions.

At the same time, other semifinals will be held at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

The LHSAA will decide which 12 games will be played in Lafayette based on the most favorable matchups.

Scheduled daily game times will be as follows:

• 12 p.m.

• 2:30 p.m.

• 5:00 p.m.

• 7:30 p.m.

“For more than a decade, Lafayette was home of the State Basketball Championships

Tournament. We are proud to be a part of the Top 28 again,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory in an announcement on Thursday. “With this opportunity, we are going to make every effort we can to bring the full tournament back to the Hub City.”



The last time the State Basketball Championships, then known as the Top 28, were held

in Lafayette was from 1997-2008. During that time, the LHSAA experienced record

attendance numbers with an average of 52,579 spectators.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, attendance will be limited. Those details, as well as ticket sale information, will be released at a later date.

“We are excited to welcome back the LHSAA to the Cajundome for the Boys Basketball

State Championships. The hospitality provided by our area the last time we hosted the

event set the bar and has been copied by many others,” said Ben Berthelot, President & CEO of the

Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission. “Since that time, the Cajundome has also undergone a $22 million renovation, and we look forward to sharing a big-time College atmosphere with the student-athletes who will be participating in the games played here.”



The Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission is looking for volunteer team hosts for

the event to serve as a “concierge” for each team and make sure they have everything

they need.

Hosts will receive free admission, a meal as a well as a small token of

appreciation.

Anyone interested should contact Carl Toups at 337-232-3737 or

carl@lafayettetravel.com.