No. 2 Lafayette defeated No. 15 Northshore 62-38 Monday night. The Lions will play Terrebonne or West Monroe in the quarterfinals.

No. 4 St. Thomas More defeated No. 13 Vandebilt Catholic 64-27. The Cougars will play No. 5 Ben Franklin in the quarterfinals.

No. 8 St. Edmund, No. 2 Opelousas Catholic, No. 9 Notre Dame, and No. 7 Ascension Episcopal also won in the playoffs tonight to advance to the next round.