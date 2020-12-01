Lafayette Parks and Rec starts youth basketball registration

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 27: A basketball goes through the hoop during the round 16 NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and the Adelaide 36ers at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on January 27, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jason O’Brien/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Registration for youth basketball for the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department is now underway for ages 7-16.

Walk-up registration for SLYSI basketball is at the Robicheaux Recreation Center at 1919 Eraste Landry Road every Monday through Friday through Dec. 30 with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Online registration at slysisports.com/slysi also runs through Dec. 30.

Girls and boys (ages 7-16) can participate. All ages are determined by their age as of Dec. 31, 2020.

For More Information Contact:

SLYSI-Southwest Lafayette Sports Inc.

Keisha Jones-Lazard kdjones705@gmail.com

kdjones705@gmail.com Ernest Lazard Jr. elazard78@gmail.com

Lafayette Parks and Recreation