Lafayette Parks and Rec starts youth basketball registration

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Registration for youth basketball for the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department is now underway for ages 7-16.
Walk-up registration for SLYSI basketball is at the Robicheaux Recreation Center at 1919 Eraste Landry Road every Monday through Friday through Dec. 30 with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Online registration at slysisports.com/slysi also runs through Dec. 30.
Girls and boys (ages 7-16) can participate. All ages are determined by their age as of Dec. 31, 2020.
For More Information Contact:
SLYSI-Southwest Lafayette Sports Inc.
- Keisha Jones-Lazard kdjones705@gmail.com
- Ernest Lazard Jr. elazard78@gmail.com
Lafayette Parks and Recreation
- Walter Guillory, 337-291-8375 or wguillory@lafayettela.gov
- Bill Verret, 337-291-8368 or wverret@lafayettela.gov
- Anthony Derousselle, 337-291-8380 or aderousselle@lafayettela.gov