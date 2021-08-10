Lafayette Little League wins Southwest Region with 6-2 win over Texas-West

The 12 year old Lafayette Little League team secured the title of Southwest Region Champions, on Tuesday Night with a 6-2 win over Texas-West from Abilene.

Isaac Boudreaux started for Lafayette, and went two innings. But, it was Nick Brown coming in, in relief to shut the door on the Texas Little Leaguers.

After going down 2-0 early in the contest, Lafayette came alive in the bottom of the 5th inning. Cooper Hawkins watched a wild pitch sail over his head. That allowed two runs to come in and tied the game at two.

The next batter laces a shot left field, and the lead run comes across the plate giving Lafayette a lead they would never relinquish. 3-2 Lafayette.

Lafayette would add three more runs in the frame, and take a 6-2 lead.

And that was the final, as Lafayette advances to the Little League World Series for the first time since 2011, as the Southwest Region Champions.

The team is expected to return home on Wednesday, and then fly out again on Friday to head for Williamsport, Pennsylvania.