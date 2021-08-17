Lafayette Little League staying sharp during “live action” layoff

When the boys from Lafayette arrived in Williamsports for the Little League World Series, the teams was just two days removed from winning the Southwest Region in Waco, Texas. The next time they play that will seem like a distant memory.

Mostly because when the team takes the field in PA at the Series, it will be ten days since they last played their last game. Coach Scott Hawkins says the boys are handling the time in between games, just fine, and they look solid in the practices leading up to this Friday’s matchup with South Dakota.

Hawkins says, “Very focused! Defense looks well, pitching looks good, been able to do some bullpens, haven’t got to hit on the field, yet. They do have a lot of practice fields down here, now that every team has shown up it’s been difficult to schedule practices, a lot more so than the first three days. Hitters look great, defense looks good, sharp, kind of just ready to play some ball!””

Friday’s opener for Lafayette is scheduled to start at 4pm Central time. Lafayette Little League posted on their social media page, that there is a watch party at Walk-ons on Friday.