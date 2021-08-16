Lafayette Little League players feel good in advance of first LLWS game

It’s been a season long journey to get to Williamsport, PA and the Little League World Series, for Lafayette Little League.

16 teams from across the country compete in this famous tournament, and since Lafayette won the Southwest Region the team will wear the traditional orange and yellow.

With no teams from International Leagues, the 2nd place teams from each region have been given entry to the Series. They will wear alternate colors.

Lafayette Little League Coach Scott Hawkins says this team is glad got their jersey, hats and other stuff over the weekend. Now, the team turns their focus to the game on the field and while it’s deep into the season these boys are in great playing shape.

Coach Scott Hawkins says, “A lot of these kids do play spring baseball, travel, and it runs into Little League. Little League does a good job of pitch count, getting days of rest post pitching. So, maybe a little more mileage on their arms, but we are up here doing work. doing bands, doing stretching daily, the guys are getting poles in. Health is the most important aspect, because there is baseball after this year. That is a big deal to Mitch, Steven and I.”

The first game of the tournament, for Lafayette, is on Friday, August 20th. Their opponent will be South Dakota. First pitch set for 4pm.

Little League Baseball will now allow each team to get 250 passes for extremely close friends and family. The LLWS initially was going to be played with no spectators, at all.