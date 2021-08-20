Lafayette Little League falls 2-0 in first game of the LLWS to South Dakota

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Team Louisiana from Lafayette fell in the first game of the 2021 Little League World Series, 2-0 to South Dakota.

Both teams got phenomenal performances from their pitchers. Louisiana’s Nick Brown went the distance giving up just two runs in the loss, while striking out eight.

Louisiana faced the toughest pitcher in the LLWS Tournament, in South Dakota’s Gavin Weir. Weir threw 88 pitches and didn’t allow a hit in the contest. It’s officially a combined no-hitter because of pitching counts, Weir had to come out after 85 pitches, he made it to 88 because he was allowed to finish the final batter that he faced. Weir struck out 15 batters.

The normally hot bats for Louisiana couldn’t catch up to the lefty’s fastball. The win moves South Dakota into the winner’s bracket where they will play Oregon on Sunday.

Louisiana (Lafayette) will play in an elimination game vs. Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Louisiana Manager Steven Menard says this team has a lot more left in the tank, and will claw until the very last pitch.

” Yeah George, This is a bump! We knew it was going to be competitive. We are going to fight, until the end of this thing, good or bad. The whole summer, we have come back from bigger deficits, against some good pitching. But, like I said Weir is exceptional. He had a pretty fast pace, and we tried to slow him down. We are not going home without a fight.””