BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — During the Little League State Tournament, the Lafayette Little League Challenger Division took part in an exhibition match.

The Challenger Division is open to all players with special needs.

“It gives these kids an opportunity to play in a structured environment. And also to play at a ballpark like Lafayette Little League has”, explains Challenger Division coach and Commissioner Bryan Molaison.

The Challengers faced off with the 2021 Lafayette Little League World Series All-Stars.

It’s a matchup that coach Steven Menard is more than happy to take part in.

“It was exciting when we found out a couple of weeks ago that we get to come out and play these guys again. We played them in 2021 when we had a day off on our way to the regionals. And we haven’t gotten together in a while, so it’s nice to get back together with the guys and come out here and play together with this great program,” Menard says.

Lafayette Little League 2021 shortstop Landon Craft says he enjoys taking part in the game.

“You know it’s great to be a part of their lives. You know it’s a great thing. You know for sure what I would have wanted right when I was a little kid and you know being there and being supported. That’s what I would have wanted, being supported,” he explains.

And with any game, there were fans in the stands.

“That’s the heart of little league. That’s what we’ve had, that’s what we’ve always had. Just great fans and always picking up guys,” Craft says.

“You know a lot of teams that are playing. And you know it gets hot out here and yet. You know teams from Eastbank and Lafayette Little League and other teams that are playing in the state tournament show up for our game. And it shows what type of character those kids have and what those coaches have,” Molaison adds.

And for Challenger team member Adam “A-Train” Gilmore’s favorite part of the team: “Being with my friends. Being here with friends I have, and I’m happy to be with coach Brian for a long time and I enjoy it.”

For more information about the league, click here or here.